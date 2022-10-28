Freddy first Impression: Kartik Aryan presents Dr. Freddy Ginwala

Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, is one of Kartik Aaryan’s films.

Fans are excited to see the actor work with Alaya F for the first time.

Disney+Hotstar announced Freddy’s direct release on December 2, 2022.

Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, is one of Kartik Aaryan’s exciting films. Fans are excited to see the actor work with Alaya F for the first time in this film. Yesterday, Disney+ Hotstar announced Freddy’s direct release. Fans eager to see Kartik’s film look have another exciting update. Freddy’s first-look poster is amazing!

First Freddy poster with Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan posted a Freddy poster on Instagram with a tortoise wearing dentures a few hours earlier. The poster intrigued fans with its rose-filled teeth. Kartik wrote on the poster that his Freddy character will be revealed soon. “Dr Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon #Freddy.”Kartik wrote two hours later. Kartik holds bloody dentures in the latest poster. His expression makes us wonder what’s coming. Freddy’s poster has increased anticipation for its release. See posters below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Fans react to Freddy’s first look poster.

“This looks so DARK N INTENSE!! Man DR FREDDY GINWALA ji CANT WAIT FOR THE APPOINTMENT!,” another fan wrote. “Another versatile character loading.” “Omggggg sooooo excited!!” wrote another fan.

Freddy’s release information

A source revealed the release date exclusively. “Freddy will be released on December 2, 2022. After much discussion, the team feels that this will be an apt date to introduce the film to the world. An official release date announcement will be made soon.”

