Future ideas for Astraverse are disclosed by Ayan Mukerjee

In a recent interview, Ayan Mukerjee discussed the upcoming projects that would be a part of the Astraverse cinematic world.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the filmmaker divulged the possibility that the Astraverse will have a web series at some point in the future.

Ayan disclosed that he intends to structure his cinematic universe similarly to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that at some point in the not-too-distant future, he intends to incorporate streaming content into it as well.

Ayan shared his ideas regarding the future of Astraverse “I was prepared with a plan for the first phase of the Astraverse. It included portions of the content that would be streamed.”

He further remarked, “Seeing as how many of us watch content via streaming, I feel the need to organise some things specifically for that medium. However, there are some things that are more suited to being viewed on a larger screen.”

The first instalment of the Brahmastra trilogy, titled Shiva, was released in theatres on September 9 and was met with enthusiastic reception from the target demographic. The Brahmastra trilogy is being produced as part of the Astraverse.

Even though it is still playing in theatres, the movie has already earned a total of 260 crore and 400 crore Indian rupees (INR) at box offices across the country and the world, respectively.