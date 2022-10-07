Gajraj Rao talk about featuring as Madhuri Dixit’s ‘hero’ in Maja Ma

Gajraj Rao, an actor, admitted he “never imagined it was conceivable” to co-star with Madhuri Dixit.

Gajraj recalled telling his pals in a recent interview that he isn’t Maja Ma’s “hero” and doesn’t “belong to the Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor hero zone.”

For those roles, he continued, an actor needs “a specific talent and attributes, and I don’t have it.”

Advertisement

Gajraj Rao, an actor, admitted he “never imagined it was conceivable” to co-star with Madhuri Dixit. Gajraj recalled telling his pals in a recent interview that he isn’t Maja Ma’s “hero” and doesn’t “belong to the Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor hero zone.” For those roles, he continued, an actor needs “a specific talent and attributes, and I don’t have it.”

Also Read Gajraj Rao REVEALS he was scared to say yes for ‘Maja Ma’ Bollywood favourite Gajraj Rao. Almost everyone has applauded his performances in Badhaai...

A traditional festival and an iconic, vibrant Indian wedding serve as the festive setting for Maja Ma, a family entertainer. It is directed by Anand Tiwari, while Sumit Batheja wrote the script. In the movie, Gajraj and Madhuri Dixit play a husband and wife.

In an interview, Gajraj said, “I never thought it was possible. When Anand Tiwari first offered the role to me, I thought it must be some part, but when I read the script, I figured it was Madhuriji’s husband’s role! My friends in the US couldn’t believe it. They called to ask, ‘Gajju, are you sure that you have been paired alongside Madhuri Dixit as her husband? You are her hero!’ I told them it’s not a hero-heroine story. It’s a family story. I don’t belong to the Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor hero zone. You need a certain talent and traits for those roles, and I don’t have it. I can act a little, and I am glad I got this part.”

Also Read Madhuri Dixit buys a Luxury home in Mumbai worth INR 48 crore Madhuri Dixit just spent INR 48 crore on an apartment in the...

Gajraj also revealed why he felt working with Madhuri was a long shot, “Agar aap gully cricket khelte ho (If you play street cricket) with a tennis ball, and someone tells you, ‘Gajraj, now you get to play a proper match with Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium’, this was that feeling. Madhuriji is to films what Tendulkar is to cricket. They both have excelled in their craft. The experience of working with her and being around her for promotions surpassed my expectations.”

Advertisement

Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat are among the other actors who appear in Maja Ma. Maja Ma, which was produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, debuted on October 6 only on Prime Video.