Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gautham Karthik’s relationship with Manjima Mohan has been confirmed

Gautham Karthik’s relationship with Manjima Mohan has been confirmed

Articles
Advertisement
Gautham Karthik’s relationship with Manjima Mohan has been confirmed

Gautham Karthik’s relationship with Manjima Mohan has been confirmed

Advertisement
  • Gautham Karthik’s Instagram post revealed his relationship with Manjima Mohan.
  • The couple reportedly fell in love while filming their 2019 drama Devarattam.
  • Since the announcement, the happy couple has received congratulations from around the world.
  • They have been together ever since.
    • Advertisement

Gautham Karthik’s heartfelt Instagram post revealed his relationship with Manjima Mohan. He wrote, “Sharing some lovey-dovey photos with my ladylove,”What happens when the right person comes into your life?Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc…etc…”

Manjima Mohan wrote on the photo-sharing app,  “three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything.” Since the announcement, the happy couple has received congratulations.

See the post:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Gautham Karthik (@gauthamramkarthik)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Manjima Mohan (@manjimamohan)

Advertisement

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan reportedly fell in love while filming their 2019 drama Devarattam and have been together ever since.

Also Read

Bollywood singing debut of Simbu ‘Taali Taali’ is impressive
Bollywood singing debut of Simbu ‘Taali Taali’ is impressive

Mahat Raghavendra's Bollywood debut is Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are
Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis are "quite social people"
Kate Middleton amazes fans with her adorable throwback photo
Kate Middleton amazes fans with her adorable throwback photo
Rakhi Sawant talks to the media about her contentious marriage
Rakhi Sawant talks to the media about her contentious marriage
Tommy Lee's wife, responds to criticism of Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary
Tommy Lee's wife, responds to criticism of Pamela Anderson's Netflix documentary
Prabhu Deva to be seen in the film
Prabhu Deva to be seen in the film "Wolf"
Eman Suleman's bold pictures have gone viral online
Eman Suleman's bold pictures have gone viral online
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story