Gautham Karthik’s Instagram post revealed his relationship with Manjima Mohan.

The couple reportedly fell in love while filming their 2019 drama Devarattam.

Since the announcement, the happy couple has received congratulations from around the world.

They have been together ever since. Advertisement

Gautham Karthik’s heartfelt Instagram post revealed his relationship with Manjima Mohan. He wrote, “Sharing some lovey-dovey photos with my ladylove,”What happens when the right person comes into your life?Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc…etc…”

Manjima Mohan wrote on the photo-sharing app, “three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything.” Since the announcement, the happy couple has received congratulations.

See the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautham Karthik (@gauthamramkarthik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjima Mohan (@manjimamohan)

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan reportedly fell in love while filming their 2019 drama Devarattam and have been together ever since.

