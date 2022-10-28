Harish-Kalyan wedding: Actor’s enjoys at jaimala ceremony

Harish Kalyan will marry his fiancee, Narmada Udayakumar, on October 28.

The actor Harish Kalyan’s big day has finally arrived. As previously announced, the Kollywood actor will marry his fiancee, Narmada Udayakumar, on October 28. Now, we present the first look of the wedding. In a traditional kurta and mundu, the Kaadhali actor made for an exceptionally attractive groom. The beard and combed-back hair enhanced the attractiveness of the look.

In a video that has leaked on social media, the bride and groom can be seen participating in the jaimala ritual. In the clip, the two can be seen reveling in the celebrations to the utmost, with smiles on their faces. The ceremony was placed at the GPN Palace in Chennai’s Thiruverkadu.

Yesterday, prior to the wedding, the Kollywood actress spoke at a press conference and spilled the beans about the momentous day. Harish Kalyan stated that despite rumors to the contrary, this is in reality an arranged marriage. He was reported to have said, “The marriage is an arranged marriage. Her name is Narmada Udayakumar. We met through our families and liked each other and that’s how this journey started. I am happy to have such a life partner.”

For those who are unaware, Naramada Udayakumar is an entrepreneur who runs companies such as Thisisher out of Chennai.

On the auspicious day of Dussehra, the actor posted images of himself and his girlfriend along with a touching message on Twitter “With all my heart, for all my life. I’m extremely happy to introduce Narmada Udayakumar, my wife-to-be. Love you to bits. With God’s blessings, as we begin our forever, we seek to double the love from you all, now and always.”

