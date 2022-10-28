Here are six interesting facts about Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari turns 36 today. The actor has appeared in promising films like Delhi 6, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Murder 3, Boss, Khoobsurat, Sringaram, and Kaatru Veliyidai. Her natural acting and charismatic screen presence have won her fans.

In 2006, Aditi Rao Hydari debuted in Prajapathi, a Malayalam film. Star Mammootty played the lead. Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011), starring Irrfan Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and Arunoday Singh, brought her to prominence. She later appeared in many Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood, and Bollywood films. The star has steadily proven her worth and become well-known in the fraternity.

Aditi Rao Hydari is a talented actress and singer. She sang two songs for her 2012 romance London Paris and New York with Ali Zafar. Her mother, Vidya Rao, is a classical singer. She sings Thumri.

Aditi Rao Hydari is royal. Pre-independent Hyderabad Prime Minister Akbar Hydari is her great-grandfather.

Aditi Rao Hydari is a Kalaripayattu practitioner, despite her delicate appearance and poised demeanour. According to reports, the star is a master.

The beauty is married. Satyadeep Misra married 21-year-old Aditi Rao Hydari in 2009. After five years, the couple divorced in 2013. She divorced at 25.

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently dating Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth. Reports say they fell in love while filming Maha Samudram in 2021. They attend events like AR Rahman’s daughter’s reception and Mani Ratnam’s Chennai PS1 event.

In July, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were photographed at a Mumbai salon for the first time. They share a car after leaving the salon separately. Meanwhile, Siddharth told the paparazzi. “Main bahut decently bata raha hu, mereko ye sab jamta nahi.” the actor said.

Our sources say the actress and Siddharth will celebrate her 36th birthday in Chennai. “Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams… The big ones, the small ones… And the ones yet unseen… Always come true, always for you… Have the best trip around the sun yet… P.S- growing up is for squares. Don’t!”

In April, the actress posted a touching note on the photo-sharing app for Siddharth’s 43rd birthday. “Happy birthday my pixie boy… To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad, and full of laughter… Always be you… Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah (sic).” she wrote.

