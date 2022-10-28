Here are the 5 Weekend Deepika Padukone Films

Deepika Padukone is one of the most well-liked actresses in Bollywood

Bollywood loves Deepika Padukone. She has made great films and shown her versatility. She has appeared in almost all genres, including romantic, family, action, and comedy. Deepika fans want to see her movies again. We present a weekend binge-watching list of her films.

YJHD

Every youth will remember this film. Ayan Mukerji directed. This film beautifully depicts all relationships, including love, friendship, and family. Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur play key roles in Yeh Hawaani Hai Deewani. Deepika and Ranbir’s chemistry was the film’s highlight. This film’s dialogue, songs, and scenes are feel-good, so you won’t get bored even if you watch it again. Weekend free? This movie will make you feel loved on the weekend.

Piku

Missing family after Diwali? This Deepika Padukone film will bring you closer to your family. Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan beautifully portrayed father-daughter relationships in Piku. Deepika’s character Piku is most like you. We love this film because of her love-hate relationship with her father and her willingness to meet all his needs.

Chennai Express

No good family movie in theatres this weekend? This Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan family film will hook you for years. Be it the fun-loving and naïve SRK in the film who is stuck amidst Tamilians unable to understand their language or the witty Deepika who plots to escape her family to fall in love with the man who is not her father’s choice. Emotional rollercoaster. This Rohit Shetty film is perfect for weekend entertainment.

Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is definitely one of Deepika Padukone’s best films. This film was perfect—her chemistry with Saif Ali Khan, the songs, their love story. This Deepika, Saif, Rishi Kapoor film is perfect for a weekend date night.

Tamasha

Tamasha completes this list. They’d watch it again. The Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone film was about finding your passion in life, not just love. Ranbir-on-screen Deepika’s chemistry was lovely again.

