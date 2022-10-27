Advertisement
Here is the Freddy release date starring Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan might dominate the Bollywood box office in 2023

  • Freddy will be released on December 2, 2022.
  • An official release date announcement will be made soon.

Kartik Aaryan’s next film has been anticipated since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, was confirmed today by Disney+ Hotstar on their social media pages. The actor was labeled “Hottest Star on Hotstar @TheAaryanKartik Disney+ Hotstar. Coming soon. #ReadyForFreddy.”   The producers have also set a release date.

“Freddy will be released on December 2, 2022. After much discussion, the team feels that this will be an apt date to introduce the film to the world. An official release date announcement will be made soon,”Freddy also stars Alaya F. Kartik Aaryan has Freddy, Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, Sameer Vidwans’ next, and Kabir Khan’s next.

Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy Love
In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, celebrity trainer Samir Jaura discussed Kartik Aaryan’s 12–14-kilo weight gain for producer Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy. “Transformations aren’t just limited to shredding or getting ripped, sometimes it also involves putting on kilos and fat but doing it in a very supervised and safe manner. Kartik was able to gain 14 kilos to achieve this look with disciplined, tailor-made workouts and the right diet. His dedication is incredible because he is genetically lean so to gain the weight in that particular time frame for his role is truly commendable. In fact, he has already started losing weight from his Freddy look to get ready for his next film,” Jaura remarked.

Read More News On

Download The BOL News App


