Here is what Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ nicknamed their bahu Katrina

One of the nation’s most popular celebrity couples is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The internet went viral after seeing their private and secret wedding photos. Fans have been eagerly awaiting information about the couple’s wedded life ever since they wed and kept their romance a secret up to that point.

Katrina Kaif recently disclosed what Vicky’s parents refer to her as during her visit on The Kapil Sharma Show. The moniker Vicky’s parents give Katrina has a distinct Punjabi flavor. Can you guess what it is?The actress from Tiger 3 recently made an appearance alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, who were her Phone Bhoot co-stars. During the broadcast, she discussed her life after marriage and revealed that due to her diet, her mother-in-law has started boiling sweet potatoes.

The Merry Christmas actress said, “Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I’m on a diet I couldn’t have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me.”

Talking about what her in-laws call her, Katrina said, “My in-laws call me Kitto with love.”

On December 9, 2021, Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in Rajasthan in front of their close friends and family. Their social media PDA frequently drives their fans into a frenzy, despite the fact that they haven’t appeared in any movies together yet. The duo is inspiring everyone who is in love and they look great together.