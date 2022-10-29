Advertisement
Hero No. 1, a high-budget action thriller to star Tiger Shroff, Jackky Bhagnani, and Jagan Shakti

Hero No. 1, a high-budget action thriller to star Tiger Shroff, Jackky Bhagnani, and Jagan Shakti

  • With David Dhawan’s hilarious caper in 1997, Govinda rose to the position of Hero No. 1
  • It’s a name that has become recognisable through time
  • Tiger Shroff has joined filmmaker Jagan Shakti’s next project, Hero No. 1, which is being produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, making him Hero No. 1 25 years after the release of the movie
The big-budget, action-packed thriller is scheduled to begin production in 2023.

When will Hero No. 1 hit theatres?

“Tiger Shroff, Jackky Bhagnani, and Jagan Shakti want to make a groundbreaking tentpole action movie that would heavily emphasise heroism. An insider with knowledge of the situation said, “And what better title than Hero No. 1 to celebrate cinema the way it’s meant to be. “Jagan has been devoted to making a picture for Pooja Entertainment, and the script of Hero No. 1 is among his most ambitious goals. The team has a broad concept and intends to use an international action crew to shoot the movie in Europe. Although the deadlines are still being worked out, the plan is to start taking orders in 2023, the source said.

Currently, pre-production work is in full gear, and the entire production unit is fired up to begin work on this large-scale project. This mission-based movie features a number of compelling characters, including a villain. In a month, the other actors in the movie, including the positive and negative leads, will be cast.

Is it a remake of comedy starring Govinda and David Dhawan?

Before anyone makes any assumptions, the Jagan Shakti-directed Hero No. 1 has nothing to do with the David Dhawan comedy; the title is just being used since the production team feels it fits the plot in the context of today. It’s interesting to note that Tiger Shroff has replaced Tiger Shroff’s father, Jackie Shroff, who appeared in the 1980s movie Hero.

Read More News On

