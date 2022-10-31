Historian wants to take legal action against Akshay Kumar

‘Ram Setu’ grossed over Rs 55 crore nett.

Ashok Kumar Kainth, a historian, is said to be threatening to sue the people who made the movie “Ram Setu,” which stars Akshay Kumar.

The Punjabi, who is in charge of the Ramayan Research Committee in Sri Lanka, is said to have said that his research and life story were used in the movie without his permission.

In the movie directed by Abhishek Sharma, Dr. Aryan is an atheist archaeologist who becomes a believer. He has to race against time to prove that the legendary Ram Setu really existed. Kainth has said that the story of the main character is based on his own life.

In an interview, he said that the movie used his research without his permission. But he also said that some parts of the story were “made up” by the people who made the movie.

“But things have been fabricated in the movie which should not have been done,” The historian also said that this would be another case of copyright infringement.

Ashok also said that the movie would have been a lot better if the people who made it had told him their story first. He also said that he wouldn’t mind if the team reached out to him and kept him in the loop.

Over six days, ‘Ram Setu’ grossed over Rs 55 crore nett. The film opened with a promising Rs 15 crore start on October 25, but it only earned between Rs 7.25 and Rs 7.75 crore over its first weekend.