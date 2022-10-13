Home Minister on Aamir Khan’s bank ad with Kiara Advani

Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani worked together on a bank commercial for the first time; however, the commercial did not go down well with online users

It has caused a stir on social media for allegedly hurting Hindu feelings

In the advertisement, Khan and Advani are portrayed as newlyweds travelling home after their nuptials while talking about how neither of them sobbed during the bidaai (a post-wedding ritual). The actor Aamir, who portrays a son-in-law, is then seen moving into his wife’s home to care for her elderly father. Instead of the bride, as is customary in Indian traditional culture, taking the first step into their new home, the groom does it.

Narottam Mishra, the home minister for Madhya Pradesh, responded to the advertising on Wednesday, saying: “I have seen actor Aamir Khan’s advertisement for a private bank after receiving a complaint. I request him to not do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind, I do not consider it appropriate. Such things about Indian traditions, customs, and deities keep coming, especially (from) Aamir Khan. The sentiments of a particular religion are hurt by such acts,” according to PTI.

Speaking of Aamir and Kiara’s careers, they are working on some intriguing projects. The actor from Three Idiots, who most recently appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, will next be seen in RS Prasanna’s translation of the Spanish film Campeones.

After the horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will work with Kartik Aaryan once more on SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The actress from Lust Stories will then appear in Govinda Naam Mera and RC-15, a Telugu movie with Ram Charan playing the lead role.