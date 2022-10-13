Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Minister on Aamir Khan’s bank ad with Kiara Advani

Home Minister on Aamir Khan’s bank ad with Kiara Advani

Articles
Advertisement
Home Minister on Aamir Khan’s bank ad with Kiara Advani

Home Minister on Aamir Khan’s bank ad with Kiara Advani

Advertisement
  • Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani worked together on a bank commercial for the first time; however, the commercial did not go down well with online users
  • It has caused a stir on social media for allegedly hurting Hindu feelings

In the advertisement, Khan and Advani are portrayed as newlyweds travelling home after their nuptials while talking about how neither of them sobbed during the bidaai (a post-wedding ritual). The actor Aamir, who portrays a son-in-law, is then seen moving into his wife’s home to care for her elderly father. Instead of the bride, as is customary in Indian traditional culture, taking the first step into their new home, the groom does it.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding date revealed
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding date revealed

Bollywood Life says that after three years of dating, Sidharth Malhotra and...

Narottam Mishra, the home minister for Madhya Pradesh, responded to the advertising on Wednesday, saying: “I have seen actor Aamir Khan’s advertisement for a private bank after receiving a complaint. I request him to not do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind, I do not consider it appropriate. Such things about Indian traditions, customs, and deities keep coming, especially (from) Aamir Khan. The sentiments of a particular religion are hurt by such acts,” according to PTI.

Speaking of Aamir and Kiara’s careers, they are working on some intriguing projects. The actor from Three Idiots, who most recently appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, will next be seen in RS Prasanna’s translation of the Spanish film Campeones.

Also Read

Kiara Advani goes on a trip down memory lane
Kiara Advani goes on a trip down memory lane

Kiara Advani is one of the best-known and most skilled actresses in...

After the horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will work with Kartik Aaryan once more on SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The actress from Lust Stories will then appear in Govinda Naam Mera and RC-15, a Telugu movie with Ram Charan playing the lead role.

Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa get cuddly 
WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa get cuddly 
Hugh Jackman talks about challenges while filming The Son
Hugh Jackman talks about challenges while filming The Son
Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog has died
Sushant Singh Rajput's pet dog has died
Twinkle Khanna told Akshay Kumar, 'I would never marry someone like you'
Twinkle Khanna told Akshay Kumar, 'I would never marry someone like you'
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie advance booking date in India
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
Jackie Shroff says he didn't distinguish between leading and supporting roles
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story