A few weeks ago, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal invited their friends and family to celebrate their marriage

Although they have been officially married for 2.5 years, the pandemic prevented the pair from spending the auspicious anniversary with their loved ones

But a few weeks ago, they were finally able to celebrate their nuptials and held lavish celebrations in Delhi and Mumbai

Celebrities from all walks of life attended the star-studded wedding celebration in Mumbai. Celebrities flocked to Richa and Ali’s wedding on October 4, including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Fans eagerly anticipated seeing inside photos from Richa and Ali’s reception in Mumbai while paparazzi photos offered us glimpses of the superstars and what they wore. Ali Fazal has finally published images from the reception in Mumbai, much to the astonishment of their followers. Ali decided to create a montage clip with various images from the reception because there were simply too many photos.

Ali Fazal is seen clutching Tabu’s hand and hugging Vishal Bhardwaj in the first scene of the reel. The next image shows Richa Chadha being hugged by Saba Azad as Hrithik Roshan stands nearby. Another monochrome image shows Hrithik and Ali Fazal cuddling, and it is just too cute!

Pulkit Samrat, Richa and Ali’s Fukrey co-star, was also present at the event, and in one of the images from the reel, Ali is seen hugging Pulkit. In one of the monochromatic images, Saba and Taapsee Pannu are also visible. Vicky Kaushal and Manoj Bajpayee can be seen chatting candidly in one photo, while Richa and Ali are seen cutting a multi-tiered cake at their wedding celebration in another.

Richa is seen being greeted in the photo by Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, who also attended Ali and Richa’s wedding celebration. The montage also includes a photo of Huma Qureshi taking a happy selfie with Swara Bhasker, Ali Fazal, and Sayani Gupta. Karishma Tanna, Kubra Sait, Dia Mirza, Kalki Koechlin, Varun Sharma, and Divya Dutta can be seen in other images in the montage. In his caption, Ali Fazal wrote that he could not tag everyone present at the reception. He jokingly wrote, “Ok i couldn’t tag more peeps. This thing has limits. And for a bit there it felt good, something on the www had limits. Like, “sorry sir, itne Qaidi nahi daal sakte aap ek frame mein”. Hehe.” He further thanked all those who attended their matrimonial union, as well as those who couldn’t. “Kuchh aa na sakey, kuchh ko hum bulaa na sakey, humaari mohabbat aap sabke saath ek lamba safar naap rahi hai, toh khair manaayein, thhoda muskuraayein, baatein baaqi hain, kuchh aaj nahi toh kal…dher saari Kahaaniyan baaki hain, nibhaana baaki hai, aur shikaayatein laazim hain, toh unka bayaan hona baaki hai. Aur kyuki hum rhyme mein chal rahe hain, dont you worry, saath saath chal raha ek saaki hai.. toh ghul mil lein zara – drink abhi baaki hai,” wrote Ali. Advertisement

