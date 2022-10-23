International film “The Eye” will star Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, an actress from Bollywood, will play a role in the upcoming Hollywood film The Eye,

which will be directed by Daphne Schmon and star actor Mark Rowley

Haasan broke the news by posting a photo of the announcement to her Instagram account. She said the following in her email: “Super stoked to be a part of the eye with the loveliest team!!! Story telling is my fave thing in the whole world and to be a part of this one is pure. @daphneschmon and @emilycarltoncarlton @melanie_dicks2 Thankyou for making me a part of this!!

“You ladies are so much fun with the super talented and caffeinated @markrowley90 and the kindest and magical @elpidou. SIMPLY PUT This whole team is so wonderful and can’t wait for you’ll to see this. Ok bye.”

In the past, Shruti was a cast member in the American television series Treadstone.

Now, she will be seen in Emily Carlton’s play The Eye, which was written by Carlton. The young widow is the protagonist of the psychological thriller movie. She is the one who decides to go to the island where her spouse passed away in order to scatter her ashes there. Then, though, a shadowy option presents itself to her that has the potential to bring her back to life.

Actors Linda Marlowe, Anna Savva, and Christos Stergioglou are featured in the film as main characters. The filming of the movie is scheduled to start in Athens, and then it will move on to Corfu later on in the production schedule.

It has been reported by Indian sources, that Shruti Haasan will co-star with Prabhas in the upcoming flick Salaar.