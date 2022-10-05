This week saw the debut of the trailer for the highly anticipated film Adipurush, starring Saif Ali Khan

However, the teaser did not receive the reception that was anticipated for it.

According to IndiaToday’s report, the teaser trailer has been criticised for having poor visual effects and for Saif Ali Khan’s performance as Ravan.

On October 2, a large-scale gathering was held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to celebrate the release of the teaser for Adipurush. On the other hand, it received a great deal of trolling on the internet since fans were unable to empathise with Saif’s portrayal of Ravan.

The character of Saif was compared to historical figures such as Alauddin Khilji, Taimoor, and Mughal Emperor Babur by certain internet users. These users felt that Saif’s appearance was more reminiscent of an Islamic invader than that of Ravan.

In addition to Saif, the looks of the other actors and the visual effects used in the teaser have also left fans disappointed, which has resulted in negative feedback being posted on social media.

Adipurush is a film that was directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti.

Sanon and Sunny Singh. It is anticipated that the mythical film that is based on the Ramayana would be released in theatres on January 12, 2023 and has a budget of 500 crore Indian Rupees (INR).