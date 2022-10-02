Advertisement
Ira Khan shares pictures as she enjoys by the ocean with fiancée

Ira Khan shares pictures as she enjoys by the ocean with fiancée

Ira Khan shares pictures as she enjoys by the ocean with fiancée

Ira Khan shares pictures as she enjoys by the ocean with fiancée

  • The video provides a glimpse inside Ira Khan and Nupur’s date.
  • It begins with the day Nupur revealed the engagement ring and provides a glimpse of their dates at a park and other locations.
  • Nupur placed a David Guetta & Bebe Rexha song in the backdrop and added the caption “I’m Good.”
Ira Khan, the actress Aamir Khan’s daughter, recently announced her engagement to Nupur Shikhare. After dating for almost two years, Nupur got down on one knee and proposed to her with a ring at a sports event. Ira proudly displayed her modest ring in a recent video he posted that featured adorable scenes of the two of them.

Also Read

Ira Khan announces engagement to Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan announces engagement to Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. Ira,...

The video provides a glimpse inside Ira Khan and Nupur’s date. It begins with the day Nupur revealed the engagement ring and provides a glimpse of their dates at a park and other locations. Additionally, it shows them on vacation together, followed by their bicycle excursions, beach explorations, and dining experiences. Nupur placed a David Guetta & Bebe Rexha song in the backdrop and added the caption “I’m Good.”

 

Ira previously posted a few images of Nupur and him while they were out on a date. Ira gave him a kiss in one of the images, and in another, they were holding hands. Ira captioned the photos he shared with them, “Date By The Ocean.”

Ira Khan is the child of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, his ex-wife. Junaid Khan is her brother as well. Ira and Nupur, who served as her personal trainer, have been dating since June of 2021. On social media, they continue to provide updates on their lives with followers.

Also Read

Ira Khan pool pictures photo dump sets internet on fire
Ira Khan pool pictures photo dump sets internet on fire

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan, who is a well-known...


Ira sent a statement and many pictures to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. It read, “It’s actually been two years but it’s feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.” Responding to it, Nupur had commented, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back.”

Next Story