Jacqueline Fernandez appears at Delhi’s Patiala House Court

Since a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar implicated Jacqueline Fernandez, she has been in the news. The ED called the actress several times to record her statement. Jacqueline has always asked for privacy despite social media reports of her dating the conman. A source reported that the actress received interim bail. The Ram Setu actress appeared at Patiala House Court in Delhi on Saturday

Jacqueline Fernandez viewed at Delhi’s Patiala House court

Images from the Patiala House court in Delhi show Jacqueline Fernandez and her lawyer Prashant Patil pleading for bail in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others. She wears a white shirt with black pants in the photos. Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi testified that Sukesh gave them the most expensive BMW cars, according to the ED’s earlier Chargesheet.

The ED charge sheet clearly stated that “during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 10, 2021.” Jacqueline received three Gucci and Chanel bags and two Gucci gym outfits.

Media reported that Fernandez and Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him, according to the ED. According to the charge sheet, Jacqueline Fernandez told the probe agency that the conman gave her five watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings, and one Versace crockery set.

