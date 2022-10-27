Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor calls Vijay Deverakonda as ‘practically married’

  • In a recent interview conducted to promote her next movie Mili, Janhvi was discussing suitable bachelors working in the motion picture business.
  • As soon as the interviewer brought up Vijay, Janhvi referred to him as “practically married.”
  • Although neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika have addressed dating rumours, people have conjectured about it for a time.
Has Janhvi Kapoor revealed the alleged romance between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? Social media users appear to agree. In a recent interview conducted to promote her next movie Mili, Janhvi was discussing suitable bachelors working in the motion picture business. As soon as the interviewer brought up Vijay, Janhvi referred to him as “practically married.”

Although neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika have addressed dating rumours, people have conjectured about it for a time. There have recently been rumours that they took a holiday together by flying to the Maldives. Fans believed Vijay’s sunglasses were on Rashmika after they spotted a photo of her wearing them on her Instagram Stories.

Janhvi was asked to list three businessmen who she would like in her swayamvar during an interview. Aditya Roy Kapur was mentioned in response by Janhvi, who then clarified that everyone else is married. When Vijay’s name was mentioned, the interviewer responded, “Vijay Deverakonda is basically married just na.”

Fans believed that the actor was confirming the rumours that Vijay was seeing Rashmika Mandanna after making this remark. “Janhvi has confirmed Vijay-Rashmika’s relationship there,” one person said. “It seems the rumours are real or else why would Janhvi say this so seriously,” another user tweeted.

Vijay and Rashmika have worked together in a number of films and rumours of them dating have been doing rounds for years now. Last month, Rashmika addressed these rumours as well. She told Mashable India she found these rumours ‘cute’, and said, “See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don’t know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. I have this gang in Hyderabad, he has this gang in Hyderabad. And we have a lot of mutual friends. It’s like that. It’s so cute when the whole world is like ‘Rashmika and Vijay, that’s cute.'”

With separate projects, both actors made their Bollywood debuts this year. Rashmika and Amitabh Bachchan co-starred in Puri Jagannadh’s Goodbye, while Vijay acted in Liger opposite Ananya Panday. Both movies struggled at the box office.

Next Story