Janhvi Kapoor discloses Why Alia Bhatt inspires her

Janhvi Kapoor promotes Mili. Her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor. Helen, a Malayalam film, was officially remade. Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa play key roles in Mili. Janhvi praised mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt in an interview. She called Alia “inspiration”.

‘Alia Bhatt is inspiring every girl in this country’

The star kid answered fan questions in the interview. Janhvi replied, “Alia,” when a fan asked who inspired her in the industry other than her family. Why Alia? Actress said, “I don’t think I need to verbalise a reason. She’s inspiring every girl in the country a little bit with how much she has proven herself, the kind of cinema she has brought to us and how much I think she’s making us all feel proud.”

‘Varun Dhawan is my favourite co-star’

Janhvi revealed her favourite co-star during fan questions. Varun Dhawan was her favourite co-star. Saying, “Varun, it’s you. You are the lucky one.” Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal will be Varun and Janhvi’s first collaboration. The pair shot a European schedule. It’s due in 2023.

Janhvi has an intriguing film slate. Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao follows Mili. She’s rehearsing. She also has Karan Johar’s Dostana 2.