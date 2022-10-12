Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor discussed misconceptions about her 

Janhvi Kapoor discussed misconceptions about her 

Janhvi Kapoor discussed misconceptions about her 

Janhvi Kapoor discussed misconceptions about her

  Filming for Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, is presently underway. Rajkummar Rao plays the lead in it as well.
  After Roohi, they will now share the screen for the second time.
  The actress today revealed the teaser for her forthcoming movie Mili in between these things.
The survival thriller film, which Mathukutty Xavier, the winner of a National Award, directed, is a translation of his Malayalam film Helen. The actress recently discussed misconceptions about her in an interview.

I put in the most effort on the set:
The Good Luck Jerry actress claimed in an interview with GoodTimes that the biggest misunderstanding about her is that people believe she is affluent and has no sense of what hard labour is. The actress continued, “I may not be the most skilled or attractive, but I know that I am the hardest worker on the set. Janhvi also discussed her work choices and mentioned that she enjoys trying new things. She was cited as saying, “I may easily become tired and I cannot perform the same thing over and again.”

Career: Dhadak marked Janhvi’s acting debut. Ishaan Khatter, Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar, and Aishwarya Narkar were among the other actors who appeared in the movie. In movies like Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Good Luck Jerry, she has appeared.

Mili notification
The Mili first-look poster was shared by Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram. On the poster, Janhvi appears upbeat and content. Mili Naudiyal is the name of the actress’ character, who is a nurse. “In 1 hour her life is about to change… #Mili,” the caption read.

The first scene of the teaser shows Janhvi Kapoor’s character ripping tapes with her lips while trapped in a freezer at a freezing -16 degrees. She can then be seen trying to escape the freezer by knocking on the door with a tray.

