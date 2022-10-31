Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor sparkles in Atelier by Amreen Sandhu saree

Janhvi Kapoor sparkles in Atelier by Amreen Sandhu saree

  • Janhvi Kapoor’s sultry tour includes movie promotions, festive looks, and more.
  • Tanya Ghavri styled 25-year-old in Atelier by Amreen Sandhu.
  • Janhvi’s pre-stitched embroidered saree has pearls and silver sequins.
We missed sarees. We can’t decide if it’s Diwali’s buzz or sarees that make us want a dozen lots and still want more. Janhvi Kapoor’s sultry tour includes movie promotions, festive looks, and more. We caught it again and too carefully. She led the fashion pack with her latest look.
Janhvi loves bold colours and patterns. She’s wearing a strapless blouse for fall. That’s bold and lovely. Feel cold, look hot. Mili is doing well-timed promotional runs. It’s wedding season, and we’re thrilled to find these ethnic finds.
We won’t rethink ethnic ensembles. She’s one reason it’s hard to part with top-tier inspirations. Tanya Ghavri styled 25-year-old in Atelier by Amreen Sandhu. Janhvi’s pre-stitched embroidered saree has pearls and silver sequins.

Janhvi Kapoor in Amreen Sandhu saree

This ethnic look was amplified by a strap-free, handcrafted blouse with rhinestones and pearls. The 25-year-old wore floral-power drop earrings. Janhvi’s side-parted hair was styled into layered waves, proving again that black eyeliners are forever. Reviewed to believe? Sangeet or similar events benefit from this. Her eye makeup was gold shimmery eyeshadow with nude, and her lipstick matched.

Also Read

Janhvi Kapoor says Mili’s filming affected her mental health
Janhvi Kapoor says Mili’s filming affected her mental health

Janhvi Kapoor plays nurse Mili Naudiyal in the Malayalam remake of Helen....

