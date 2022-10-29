Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh’s stipulated before marrying her

Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh’s stipulated before marrying her

Articles
Advertisement
Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh’s stipulated before marrying her

Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh’s stipulated before marrying her

Advertisement
  • Amitabh Bachchan was ill before marrying Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast revealed.
  • The couple decided to marry in June after Zanjeer’s success.
  • Jaya also said she doesn’t mind if Navya has a child without marriage.
Advertisement

Bollywood legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Fans love their romance and chemistry. They married on June 3, 1973, after many films together. Next year is their 50th wedding anniversary. Did you know Amitabh Bachchan was ill before marrying the actress? Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya revealed it.

Jaya said the couple decided to get married in October because Jaya would have finished her work commitments. She says Mr. Bachchan told her he doesn’t want a 9-to-5 wife. Uunchai actor Jaya also requested occasional work. Choose projects and hire the right people. Jaya’s godmother’s Mumbai home hosted their wedding.

Jaya Bachchan explained why they married in June. She said Zanjeer’s success required a vacation. Amitabh Bachchan’s parents wouldn’t let them vacation before marriage. They moved it to June.

On the podcast, Jaya also said she doesn’t mind if Navya has a child without marriage. “I’m fine,” she said.  “I don’t have a problem,” she was quoted saying. ‘Maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what society’s saying,” ” she added.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Jaya Bachchan stars with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Completed shooting. Dharmendra stars. Jaya and Dharmendra collaborated.

‘Uunchai’ is Amitabh Bachchan’s next film. It opens November 11, 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read

Barjatya admits that he took ‘anxiety pills’ before narrating script to Amitabh Bachchan
Barjatya admits that he took ‘anxiety pills’ before narrating script to Amitabh Bachchan

Sooraj Barjatya has revealed that he took 'two anxiety medicines'. Uunchai is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Ken Doll disclosed the amount he spent on surgeries
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in the serial
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Feroze Khan's lawyer files defamation case against actor Muneeb Butt
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Pamela Anderson's ex Kelly Slater gives her best wishes for Netflix Doc
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Meera claims that she has no grudges against Reema and Mahira
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Shania Twain wins her fan heart with a brand-new platinum-blond look
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story