Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh’s stipulated before marrying her

Amitabh Bachchan was ill before marrying Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast revealed.

The couple decided to marry in June after Zanjeer’s success.

Jaya also said she doesn’t mind if Navya has a child without marriage.

Bollywood legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Fans love their romance and chemistry. They married on June 3, 1973, after many films together. Next year is their 50th wedding anniversary. Did you know Amitabh Bachchan was ill before marrying the actress? Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya revealed it.

Jaya said the couple decided to get married in October because Jaya would have finished her work commitments. She says Mr. Bachchan told her he doesn’t want a 9-to-5 wife. Uunchai actor Jaya also requested occasional work. Choose projects and hire the right people. Jaya’s godmother’s Mumbai home hosted their wedding.

Jaya Bachchan explained why they married in June. She said Zanjeer’s success required a vacation. Amitabh Bachchan’s parents wouldn’t let them vacation before marriage. They moved it to June.

On the podcast, Jaya also said she doesn’t mind if Navya has a child without marriage. “I’m fine,” she said. “I don’t have a problem,” she was quoted saying. ‘Maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what society’s saying,” ” she added.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Jaya Bachchan stars with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Completed shooting. Dharmendra stars. Jaya and Dharmendra collaborated.

‘Uunchai’ is Amitabh Bachchan’s next film. It opens November 11, 2022.

