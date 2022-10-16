Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda makes her fun

Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda makes her fun

Articles
Advertisement
Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda makes her fun

Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda makes her fun

Advertisement

What in the world Fans of the Bachchan family will love Navya, a podcast hosted by Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan. The second episode of the podcast was about Desi parenting, and the third episode was about “Comfort in Content.” There are some funny parts in the episode, like when Jaya explains why her grandson Agastya likes to watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. It might make you laugh out loud.

It’s interesting that everything started when Navya asked the two what movies they liked best. Jaya replied, “Gone with the Wind, all [Marlon] Brando movies, On the Waterfront, and Paul Newman’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. I really like old movies. I like the old Indian movies, like Devdas and Mughal-E-Azam by Dilip Kumar. I can watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham anytime. I love mushy movies.”

Shweta said, in response to the mention of K3G, “It’s a movie that never gets old. Agastya [Nanda] likes to watch it. He doesn’t understand his grandfather’s (Amitabh Bachchan) movies. But he can watch K3G over and over again.” Jaya quickly added to Shweta’s answer that Agastya only watches the movie to “make fun” of her in it.

Not only this, in the episode, Jaya also candidly said that she has done PhD in Turkish shows while Navya opened up about her liking “dumb” reality shows.

Coming to Agastya, he will soon commence his film career with Zoya Akhtar’s movie The Archies also starring Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. It is slated to be released on Netflix in 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her married life on her 10th wedding anniversary
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her married life on her 10th wedding anniversary

Kareena Kapoor on her 10th wedding anniversary reveals personal details about her...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dakota Johnson makes a joke on Armie Hammer's claims of cannibalism
Dakota Johnson makes a joke on Armie Hammer's claims of cannibalism
Prince Harry wants apology from father who gave 'privileged and gilded life'
Prince Harry wants apology from father who gave 'privileged and gilded life'
Netflix reveals highly-anticipated 'You' season 4 episode titles
Netflix reveals highly-anticipated 'You' season 4 episode titles
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar reveals obscene act by Fakhar Imam
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar reveals obscene act by Fakhar Imam
Raven Symone says that fans have been mispronouncing her name
Raven Symone says that fans have been mispronouncing her name
Andie MacDowell becomes a superpower as you get older
Andie MacDowell becomes a superpower as you get older
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story