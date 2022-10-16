Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda makes her fun

What in the world Fans of the Bachchan family will love Navya, a podcast hosted by Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan. The second episode of the podcast was about Desi parenting, and the third episode was about “Comfort in Content.” There are some funny parts in the episode, like when Jaya explains why her grandson Agastya likes to watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. It might make you laugh out loud.

It’s interesting that everything started when Navya asked the two what movies they liked best. Jaya replied, “Gone with the Wind, all [Marlon] Brando movies, On the Waterfront, and Paul Newman’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. I really like old movies. I like the old Indian movies, like Devdas and Mughal-E-Azam by Dilip Kumar. I can watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham anytime. I love mushy movies.”

Shweta said, in response to the mention of K3G, “It’s a movie that never gets old. Agastya [Nanda] likes to watch it. He doesn’t understand his grandfather’s (Amitabh Bachchan) movies. But he can watch K3G over and over again.” Jaya quickly added to Shweta’s answer that Agastya only watches the movie to “make fun” of her in it.

Not only this, in the episode, Jaya also candidly said that she has done PhD in Turkish shows while Navya opened up about her liking “dumb” reality shows.

Coming to Agastya, he will soon commence his film career with Zoya Akhtar’s movie The Archies also starring Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. It is slated to be released on Netflix in 2023.

Advertisement