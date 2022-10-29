Advertisement
Jaya Bachchan says no problem: Navya "child without marriage"

Jaya Bachchan says no problem: Navya "child without marriage"

  • Jaya Bachchan advises youth to marry their best friend.
  • She doesn’t mind if Navya Nanda doesn’t marry and has a child before marriage.

Fans love Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya. The podcast features Navya, Shweta, and Jaya Bachchan discussing parenting, career, love, and more every Saturday. The episodes have been fun, and the latest episode of What The Hell Navya features Jaya Bachchan discussing relationships and marriage and how they have changed since her time.

Jaya Bachchan says Navya Nanda’s unmarried child is fine.
Jaya Bachchan, Navya, and Shweta discussed modern love, relationships, and romance on the latest podcast. Jaya Bachchan advised the youth to marry their best friend.

She also said she doesn’t mind if Navya Nanda has a child before marrying. Clinically. Since there’s no romance today, marry your best friend. You should talk to a good friend and say, “Maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what society’s saying”.  “I’m looking at it very clinically. Since there’s a lack of that emotion, the romance today, I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what society’s saying’.

I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don’t have a problem,”  Jaya said. Navya said Jaya Bachchan would approve.

Jaya Bachchan stressed physical attraction in relationships on the podcast. She said that while her generation “couldn’t experiment,” the newer generation does and that it’s okay since physical attraction and compatibility are also important for long-term relationships. A non-physical relationship won’t last. Love, fresh air, and adjustment won’t last. “If there isn’t a physical relationship it’s not going to last very long. You can’t be lasting on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It’s very very important,”  she said.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where Jaya Bachchan will appear. Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi star in the next-year film.

