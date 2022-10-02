Jayam Ravi congratulates Hrithik and Saif on Vikram Vedha

Jayam expressed his surprise on Twitter, but said that the original movie, which also starred Pushkar and Gayathri, “was a knockout.”

The Vikram Vedha directors responded to his tweet by praising Jayam for his performance in Ponniyin Selvan I.

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has received appreciation from Jayam Ravi, who most recently appeared in Ponniyin Selvan: I. Jayam expressed his surprise on Twitter, but said that the original movie, which also starred Pushkar and Gayathri, “was a knockout.” The Vikram Vedha directors responded to his tweet by praising Jayam for his performance in Ponniyin Selvan I.

On Twitter, Jayam wrote, “Hearing great reviews about #VikramVedha Hindi version and I’m not surprised as the Tamil version was a knockout @PushkarGayatri. A big congratz to @iHrithik & #SaifAliKhan for the success. Hugs and wishes to my bro @sash041075 for the double whammy (red heart emoji).” Pushkar and Gayatri replied, “Thanks a ton Ravi! @actor_jayamravi. And a big big cheers to you, Mani Sir and the whole team! You are rocking!! #PonniyinSelvan1.”

On the same day, Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram Vedha were launched internationally. Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which he directed, debuted to a worldwide gross of 80 crore. The eagerly anticipated Tamil historical drama, which was launched on Friday and got favorable reviews from critics and viewers alike, is based on novelist Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel.

Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, and Karthi all appear in Ponniyin Selvan I. In the film, Arulmozhi Varman, a formidable ruler who later rose to become Rajaraja Chola I, tells the tale of his early life. Ponniyin Selvan was made available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Action-thriller movie starring Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan The Tamil movie Vikram Vedha, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the key roles, has been officially translated into Hindi. On its first day, it brought in 10.58 crore in India. Radhika Apte plays the lead in the movie as well. In the movie Vikram Vedha, tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) embarks on a pursuit of feared thug Vedha (Hrithik).