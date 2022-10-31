Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut credits Laal Singh Chaddha's failure to Aamir Khan

Kangana Ranaut credits Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure to Aamir Khan

Articles
Kangana Ranaut credits Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure to Aamir Khan

Kangana Ranaut credits Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure to Aamir Khan

  • According to a reports, Kangana Ranaut stated in a recent interview that the boycotts against the film Laal Singh Chaddha were not the reason why the film was unsuccessful at the box office
  • Rather, she claimed that it was due of Aamir Khan

Kangana stated that Aamir Khan is “ashamed” of being an Indian, and that the actor’s issues with the people of India were the cause of the critical and commercial failure of his highly anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kangana told Aaj Tak,  “Aamir Khan called our country intolerant in front of the world and tarnished our reputation. This is a personal crisis. You are disgusted, ashamed to be an Indian.”

She went on to say that people now have doubts about Aamir’s integrity before spending money on his films, and that the failure of his film has nothing to do with the culture of boycotting. She said, “Iska boycott culture se kuch lena dena nahin hain (This has nothing to do with boycott culture).”

Tom Hanks appeared in the original 1994 version of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, which was remade in its official Hindi form as Laal Singh Chaddha. Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor play the key parts in the pan-Asian film that was directed by Advait Chauhan and starred in by those two actors.

