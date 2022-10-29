Kangana Ranaut finally breaks silence on Dhaakad’s failure

Kangana Ranaut officially acknowledged the failure of her action movie Dhaakad.

She highlighted how it has aided in understanding the perspective of viewers who were unable to relate to the movie’s “westernised notion.”

She sees it as evidence that more individuals are becoming conscious of their Indian heritage.

Dhaakad, which was directed by Razneesh Ghai, debuted on May 20. The movie got off to a slow start at the box office, earning less than 1 crore on its first day. The movie was removed by distributors because of “very low audience attendance,” according to trade insiders.

This is the first time Kangana has spoken out against the film’s underwhelming reception after she was repeatedly seen defending it on her Instagram Stories. When asked why Bollywood movies don’t perform as well at the box office as movies from the South’s film industry, Kangana said, “There are various kinds of analysis about films’ performance. If you look at hit films, all of them have Indian roots. Look at Kantara. These films show India on a micro level, based on devotion and spirituality. Ponniyin Selvan-1 is also about Cholas.”

“Bollywood has gone far away from its Indian culture and they have westernised films. With the trend to make westernised films, I think people are unable to relate themselves to the film. Meri bhi iss saal ek film nahin chali hain. Usse bhi mujhe yehi seekh mili ki sayad bohot hi westernised character tha jisse log identify nahin kar payein (Even one of my films didn’t work this year I have learned that may be my character was too westernised, which Indian couldn’t identify),” the actor also reasoned.

She senses that the Indian audience is suddenly filled with pride and that they are only supporting those who can help them feel connected to it. She used successful pan-Indian movies like RRR and Thalaivii as examples. Current projects for Kangana include her forthcoming movie Emergency.