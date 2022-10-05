Karan Johar believes a lot of trolling he endured was unfair

Advertisement
According to Karan Johar, a lot of trolling he endured was unfair

  • In a recent interview, Karan Johar discussed the online harassment that he has received while working in the Hindi film industry.
  • According to reports, the filmmaker believed that much of the taunting and abuse that was directed on him was “unjustified.”

When it comes to trolling and bashing in Bollywood for promoting nepotism, the head of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, has always been the centre of attention. This is because KJO is widely seen as being the most guilty.

Karan discussed the bullying that he experienced in an interview. He said, “Bollywood went through a really tough time with all the trolling and bashing that was happening. It was not a nice time. I, particularly, felt I was right at the centre of so much negativity.”

He continued by saying, “It was something I never envisaged, imagined. I felt there was so much being said and written that was unfair.”

In the meantime, he is getting ready to make his directorial comeback with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film will also be produced by him.

