Karan Johar believes some people in Bollywood wanted “Brahmastra” to fail

Articles
  • According to sources, Karan Johar recently admitted that some Bollywood actors were critical of his recently released film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva
  • People fervently wished for it to fail

When asked why he couldn’t sleep the night before Brahmastra’s release, Karan admitted that he was under a great deal of pressure. In addition, several Bollywood actors wanted the movie to bomb at the box office so they could celebrate its “ruination.”

Karan remarked to a reputable source,  “I was humongously stressed. The night prior I could sleep a wink, and I was not able to tell Ayan this, or Ranbir or Alia, because I felt like I had to be like ‘yay, we’ve done this, it’s great, it is going to be massive and don’t worry.’”

He went on to say, “While I have no problems with everyone’s opinions, I sometimes feel sad, because people within the industry, who call themselves members of the media also, celebrate ruination of a film. I feel that is never a good thing.”

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is recognised as the most costly Indian movie to date, with a budget that is anticipated to exceed INR 400 crore. It has also been in production for the longest of any movie. Part 1 of Shiva, a Star Studios and Dharma Productions production, has Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in the key characters.

