Karan Johar evaluates Maja Ma starring Madhuri Dixit, following a screening

  • Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit, is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on October 6.
  • Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan of Shah Rukh Khan as well as Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi attended a private screening of Maja Ma on Monday before its premiere.
  • In addition to Madhuri Dixit, the cast included Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Shrivastava.
Following his viewing of the film, Karan Johar posted a review on Instagram, praising the cast’s work.

Karan Johar said on a Maja Ma poster that it was a delight to see Madhuri Dixit in the movie. “A brave, poignant and to add an audience pleaser… this dramedy hits the spot with its relentless storytelling… oscillating between emotion and humour … you walk out with a feeling of sunshine …. Mainly because of the luminous and stunning @madhuridixitnene who plays Pallavi with so much integrity and poise.. she is just a pleasure to watch in every frame….”

He also praised the entire cast and exhorted people to see the film when it debuts. “Kudos to the entire cast … Gajraj,Ritwick, Barkha,Shrishti, Simone..all performances are on point and top notch! I am obsessed with @sheeba.chadha and Rajit kapur who play BOB and PAM with sheer genius! They are howlarious !! I want a spin off please !!! Congratulations to @anandntiwari for directing a challenging narrative with such ease and craft…. To @bindraamritpal for always raising the bar of content and to team @primevideoin for their first smashing original! Watch this gem and you will have a #Majama time!!! Releases on the 6th of October!” penned Karan.

See his post down below:

Maja Ma, directed by Anand Tiwari, is a family-friendly show that is set against the joyous backdrop of a traditional festival and an iconically vibrant Indian wedding.

