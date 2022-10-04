Gajraj Rao REVEALS he was scared to say yes for ‘Maja Ma’
Bollywood favourite Gajraj Rao. Almost everyone has applauded his performances in Badhaai...
Following his viewing of the film, Karan Johar posted a review on Instagram, praising the cast’s work.
Karan Johar said on a Maja Ma poster that it was a delight to see Madhuri Dixit in the movie. “A brave, poignant and to add an audience pleaser… this dramedy hits the spot with its relentless storytelling… oscillating between emotion and humour … you walk out with a feeling of sunshine …. Mainly because of the luminous and stunning @madhuridixitnene who plays Pallavi with so much integrity and poise.. she is just a pleasure to watch in every frame….”
He also praised the entire cast and exhorted people to see the film when it debuts. “Kudos to the entire cast … Gajraj,Ritwick, Barkha,Shrishti, Simone..all performances are on point and top notch! I am obsessed with @sheeba.chadha and Rajit kapur who play BOB and PAM with sheer genius! They are howlarious !! I want a spin off please !!! Congratulations to @anandntiwari for directing a challenging narrative with such ease and craft…. To @bindraamritpal for always raising the bar of content and to team @primevideoin for their first smashing original! Watch this gem and you will have a #Majama time!!! Releases on the 6th of October!” penned Karan.
See his post down below:
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Maja Ma, directed by Anand Tiwari, is a family-friendly show that is set against the joyous backdrop of a traditional festival and an iconically vibrant Indian wedding.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.