Karan Johar responds to report star YASH receiving ‘Brahmastra 2’

Rumors that Yash has been asked to be in Brahmastra Part 2 are ‘rubbish’.

Fans have been waiting for a long time to find out who will play Dev, from Hrithik Roshan to Ranveer Singh.

When Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s mythological adventure drama Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva came out in September, audiences and critics had mixed feelings about it. But the movie got a lot of attention, and fans have been waiting for the makers to say who will be in the next one.



From Hrithik Roshan to Ranveer Singh, rumors have been circulating for a long time about who will play the role of Dev in the film. In recent days, there have been whispers that the Kannada superstar Yash has been approached about participating in the fantasy film. But the producer Karan Johar has shed some light on the situation.KJo has confirmed that Dharma has not spoken to the KGF fame or anyone else about Brahmastra Part 2, despite the fact that there were rumors that Yash would be offered the role of Brahmastra Part 2. He was quoted as telling the source, “This is all rubbish. We haven’t approached anyone.”