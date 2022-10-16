Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karan Johar reveals which actress would be a great host for talk show

Karan Johar reveals which actress would be a great host for talk show

Articles
Advertisement
Karan Johar reveals which actress would be a great host for talk show

Karan Johar becomes ‘proud nana’ on birth of Alia Bhatt’s daughter

Advertisement

The latest season of Karan Johar’s talk shows Koffee With Karan on the OTT streaming service Disney+ Hotstar just ended.

As he was leaving, it was interesting that the director and producer said he would be back next year with another season. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the famous talk-show host named an actress who, in his opinion, would make a great talk-show host.

In the fun rapid-fire round, when asked which of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan would make a good talk-show host, he said, “Sara Ali Khan.” She would be great at hosting a talk show.” In the candid segment, he also talked about Karan Johar’s three most important goals right now. “My kids, my mom, and my business,” he said.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is the next movie that Karan Johar will direct for work. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi are all in the movie, which is set to come out in 2023. The director also wants to make an action comedy and hopes to start filming in April 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her married life on her 10th wedding anniversary
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her married life on her 10th wedding anniversary

Kareena Kapoor on her 10th wedding anniversary reveals personal details about her...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Justin Bieber makes $200 million for selling music rights
Justin Bieber makes $200 million for selling music rights
Pathaan film release show the actions are adored by audience
Pathaan film release show the actions are adored by audience
Jamie Lee Curtis melts out after receiving first Oscar nomination
Jamie Lee Curtis melts out after receiving first Oscar nomination
Neelam Muneer's Unseen New Family Photos
Neelam Muneer's Unseen New Family Photos
Salman & Aishwarya pose with Subhash from birthday celebration
Salman & Aishwarya pose with Subhash from birthday celebration
Tom Cruise and James Cameron left in shock by Oscars snubs
Tom Cruise and James Cameron left in shock by Oscars snubs
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story