The latest season of Karan Johar’s talk shows Koffee With Karan on the OTT streaming service Disney+ Hotstar just ended.

As he was leaving, it was interesting that the director and producer said he would be back next year with another season. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the famous talk-show host named an actress who, in his opinion, would make a great talk-show host.

In the fun rapid-fire round, when asked which of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan would make a good talk-show host, he said, “Sara Ali Khan.” She would be great at hosting a talk show.” In the candid segment, he also talked about Karan Johar’s three most important goals right now. “My kids, my mom, and my business,” he said.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is the next movie that Karan Johar will direct for work. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi are all in the movie, which is set to come out in 2023. The director also wants to make an action comedy and hopes to start filming in April 2023.

