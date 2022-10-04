Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karan Singh Grover can’t help but fall in love with mom-to-be Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover can’t help but fall in love with mom-to-be Bipasha Basu

Articles
Advertisement
Karan Singh Grover can’t help but fall in love with mom-to-be Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover can’t help but fall in love with mom-to-be Bipasha Basu

Advertisement
  • Once Bipasha Basu revealed she was expecting, she became a major media figure.
  • Both Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, can’t wait to meet their new baby.
  • They’ve been in touch, updating one another on their progress thus far.
Advertisement

Following suit, Karan posted a photo of his wife and that he is hopelessly in love with her. They are excited for the arrival of their first kid.

Also Read

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announce pregnancy

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child now. The...

Karan posted a photo of Bipasha on his Instagram where she is seen sitting comfortably on a couch in a yellow dress. The actress also posted the same photo to her social media accounts, captioning it, “#loveyourself #mamatobe Hubby.” The couple had planned a baby shower, which deserves special emphasis here. Bipasha wore a powder pink, high-slit dress that made her seem radiant. She wore minimal makeup and only a partial hair tie.

Following the actress’s pregnancy announcement

Bipasha wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see… So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee.”

Also Read

Karan Singh Grover admires Bipasha Basu’s pregnancy
Karan Singh Grover admires Bipasha Basu’s pregnancy

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting. Bipasha and Karan soon...

Advertisement

Check this:

Karan Singh Grover can’t help but fall in love with mom-to-be Bipasha Basu

The love tale of Bipasha and Karan: they met on the set of their film Alone and tied the knot in April of 2016. They also shared a role in the web series Dangerous.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Experts question credibility of Prince Harry memoir 'Spare'
Experts question credibility of Prince Harry memoir 'Spare'
“Decision to Leave
“Decision to Leave" movie director Park Chan-wook breaks down the film’s themes
Prince Harry reveals Archie, Lili still connected with some royals
Prince Harry reveals Archie, Lili still connected with some royals
Meghan Markle thought Prince Andrew was Queen's 'assistant'
Meghan Markle thought Prince Andrew was Queen's 'assistant'
'HOTD' director appreciates HBO for prequel of 'GoT' and win GG'23
'HOTD' director appreciates HBO for prequel of 'GoT' and win GG'23
Francis Ford Coppola clarifies the air about the rumors that
Francis Ford Coppola clarifies the air about the rumors that "Megalopolis" was chaotic
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story