Kareena Kapoor gets a new Mercedes worth ₹2 cr; took Jeh for ride

  • Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor bought a brand-new Mercedes Benz that is entirely white.
  • They welcomed the new ride home on Sunday and gave the media their first look.
  • A video of their young child Jehangir Ali Khan taking her nannies for the first time has gained the attention of admirers.
Recently, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor bought a brand-new Mercedes Benz that is entirely white. They welcomed the new ride home on Sunday and gave the media their first look, which was followed by the ceremonial breaking of the lucky coconut. A video of their young child Jehangir Ali Khan taking her nannies for the first time has gained the attention of admirers.

In a paparazzi video, Kareena Kapoor is seen carrying Jeh as she presented the car while wearing a casual outfit. Immediately after, Jeh, who was wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts, is seen swerving off in his posh car with his nanny. Additionally, he waved to the news crews waiting outside his home.

In response to the video, a fan wrote with laughing emojis, “Jeh baba’s nanny is very lucky because she roams with Jeh in the new automobile.” One more said, “I adore her babysitter… So many years of accountability..and still going strong.

According to Carwale.com, the Mercedes Benz S 350D might cost as much as 1.90 crore in India. Additionally, the pair just purchased a Jeep Wrangler for nearly 60 lakh rupees.

After Saif Ali Khan’s much anticipated movie Vikram Vedha, the celebrity couple’s new car was delivered to their house. The September 30 release of the movie, which features Hrithik Roshan, is a translation into Hindi of the Tamil movie of the same name, which also stars R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the first one, are in charge of directing this one.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in a movie directed by Sujoy Ghosh alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She is making her OTT debut for Netflix with this first production. She last appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha, an Aamir Khan film. In addition, she will shortly begin filming for Hansal Mehta’s project.

