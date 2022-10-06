Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for Hansal Mehta in London

For her upcoming project alongside Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan traveled to London.

She gave a sneak peek at her new character for the movie on Thursday as the shooting got underway.

She wrote on Instagram, “Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo (let’s go) guys let’s do this.”

Kareena was showing off her red hair in the photo while wearing little any makeup to block the sun. She was leaning against a wall while donning a long, dark jacket. She posed next to a piece of luggage that appeared to be related to the persona she played in the unnamed film. Masaba Gupta, Karisma Kapoor, and Zahan Kapoor, among others, congratulated her in the comments section after she posted the picture.

Earlier, while getting ready at a vanity studio, Kareena posted a selfie in the mirror. She tagged Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor and stated that it was for Day 1 of a project. Despite the fact that not much is known about the movie, it is expected to be a murder mystery. Hansal Mehta is the director, and Ekta Kapoor is a co-producer through her company, Balaji Motion Pictures.

In addition, the star shared a behind-the-scenes picture from London to celebrate the birthday of her go-to makeup artist, Mickey Contractor. She and Mickey were pictured there on a set. It read, “Happy birthday My Micks…Birthday in London yayyy…”

The last time we saw Kareena was in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She reunited with Mona Singh in the movie as well after 3 Idiots, although it did poorly at the box office. Kareena will make her next OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaption of The Devotion of Suspect X after the Hansal Mehta-directed film. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are also featured.