Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for Hansal Mehta in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for Hansal Mehta in London

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for Hansal Mehta in London

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts filming for Hansal Mehta in London

Advertisement
  • For her upcoming project alongside Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan traveled to London.
  • She gave a sneak peek at her new character for the movie on Thursday as the shooting got underway.
  • She wrote on Instagram, “Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo (let’s go) guys let’s do this.”
Advertisement

For her upcoming project alongside Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan traveled to London. She gave a sneak peek at her new character for the movie on Thursday as the shooting got underway. She wrote on Instagram, “Day 1 Film number 67 or 68? Chalo (let’s go) guys let’s do this.”

Kareena was showing off her red hair in the photo while wearing little any makeup to block the sun. She was leaning against a wall while donning a long, dark jacket. She posed next to a piece of luggage that appeared to be related to the persona she played in the unnamed film. Masaba Gupta, Karisma Kapoor, and Zahan Kapoor, among others, congratulated her in the comments section after she posted the picture.

Also Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts wedding photos on Soha Ali Khan’s birthday
Kareena Kapoor Khan posts wedding photos on Soha Ali Khan’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos from her wedding with Saif Ali Khan...

Earlier, while getting ready at a vanity studio, Kareena posted a selfie in the mirror. She tagged Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor and stated that it was for Day 1 of a project. Despite the fact that not much is known about the movie, it is expected to be a murder mystery. Hansal Mehta is the director, and Ekta Kapoor is a co-producer through her company, Balaji Motion Pictures.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Advertisement

In addition, the star shared a behind-the-scenes picture from London to celebrate the birthday of her go-to makeup artist, Mickey Contractor. She and Mickey were pictured there on a set. It read, “Happy birthday My Micks…Birthday in London yayyy…”

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and other celebrities wish fans a happy Dussehra 2022
Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and other celebrities wish fans a happy Dussehra 2022

Indians celebrate Vijaydashmi or Dussehra with great fervour. It occurs on the...

The last time we saw Kareena was in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She reunited with Mona Singh in the movie as well after 3 Idiots, although it did poorly at the box office. Kareena will make her next OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaption of The Devotion of Suspect X after the Hansal Mehta-directed film. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are also featured.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Films News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kanye West's new 'wife' Bianca Censori looks like Kim Kardashian?
Kanye West's new 'wife' Bianca Censori looks like Kim Kardashian?
Julianne Moore says she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider
Julianne Moore says she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider
Azlan Warisha & Kanwal Zulqarnain spotted at Ducky Bhai's Shendi
Azlan Warisha & Kanwal Zulqarnain spotted at Ducky Bhai's Shendi
Kylie Jenner sees her glimpses in daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner sees her glimpses in daughter Stormi
Shakira in shock over the success of her new single
Shakira in shock over the success of her new single
Abby Elliott discloses the gender of her unborn baby
Abby Elliott discloses the gender of her unborn baby
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story