Kareena Kapoor reacts to Ananya Panday’s dressing

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a social media enthusiast, commented on Ananya Panday’s latest look. The star kid’s Poo costume turned heads at a city Halloween party on Saturday night. Bebo’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham character Poo inspired Ananya’s outfit. Bebo’s response is unmissable!

Ananya has said she loves Bebo in interviews. Ananya wore a pink shimmery crop top and short skirt for Halloween. Kareena posted an Ananya collage on her Instagram story. Ananya’s Poo look clearly impressed Bebo. Kareena wrote a sweet birthday note to the Liger actress. Writing, “You looked PHAT! Happy birthday you star…lots of love!” Bebo used PHAT (Pretty, hot, and tempting) in the film. That’s the million-dollar reaction we all wanted!

Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Ananya attended the party with her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, and others. They wore cool party outfits.

A source interviewed 24-year-old Ananya about her plans. Shared,”The most important for me is to be surrounded by the people I love. I’m just grateful this year for the health of my family and to be able to keep working. I make it a point every year to work in some sort of way – last year I was dubbing for Gehraiyaan and this year I’m going to be doing a workshop for my next film. My dad always says if you work on your birthday, the entire year will be filled with amazing work and good opportunities!”

Workfront

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will feature Ananya, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

