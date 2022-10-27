Kareena Kapoor replace Bobby Deol with Shahid in “Jab We Met”

Kareena Kapoor’s Ralph Lauren strappy party dress is unique
Malaika Arora, Shibani Dandekar and others changed Diwali dressing rules. Kareena showed...
Kareena and Shahid Kapoor’s careers got their start with the film “Jab We Met” directed by Imtiaz Ali. Did you know that Bobby Deol was the initial contender to star opposite Kareena and not Shahid?
Bobby was taken aback by Kareena and Imtiaz’s decision to include Shahid in the project they had developed for themselves. Even though they are still good friends, the actor insists that he won’t watch any of Imtiaz’s movies until he has worked on a project with him first.
