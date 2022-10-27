Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor replace Bobby Deol with Shahid in "Jab We Met"

  • In the film “Jab We Met,” Kareena Kapoor insisted that Imtiaz Ali cast Shahid Kapoor instead of Bobby Deol.
  • The actor revealed that he was removed from the project in a stealthy manner.

Kareena and Shahid Kapoor’s careers got their start with the film “Jab We Met” directed by Imtiaz Ali. Did you know that Bobby Deol was the initial contender to star opposite Kareena and not Shahid?

Correct! In a throwback interview with a news website, Bobby said that he and Imtiaz had started the project together, but that he was removed from it in a stealthy manner after Kareena, who reportedly didn’t want to meet him, suggested that they hire Shahid to star opposite of her. Bobby said that Imtiaz told him that Kareena didn’t want to meet him.

Bobby was taken aback by Kareena and Imtiaz’s decision to include Shahid in the project they had developed for themselves. Even though they are still good friends, the actor insists that he won’t watch any of Imtiaz’s movies until he has worked on a project with him first.

