Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s Diwali party with Soha Ali & Kunal

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a low-key party for their family

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Diwali with gusto

Soha Ali Khan posted photos from Saif and Kareena’s celebration

After two years due to the pandemic, Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Diwali with gusto. In recent days, several Bollywood A-listers attended opulent Diwali parties organised by Manish Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandit, Ekta Kapoor, and others. Star-studded Diwali parties have gone viral on Instagram. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a low-key Diwali party for their family Friday night, and Soha Ali Khan posted photos.

Kareena and Saif’s Diwali party

Soha Ali Khan posted photos from last night’s Diwali celebration at Saif and Kareena’s home on Instagram. The first two photos feature Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Soha Ali Khan. They celebrated Diwali in ethnic clothes and smiled. Saif Ali Khan looked dashing in a black ethnic kurta and white pyjamas, while Kareena Kapoor Khan was stunning in an all-black ensemble with a golden design. The actress wore chandbalis and ruby juttis. Soha Ali Khan wore a yellow traditional dress, while Kunal Kemmu looked handsome in a crimson jacket over a black kurta.

The next photo shows Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu with Bebo and an unseen part of Saif and Kareena’s home with artwork and paintings. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are lovely in the last photo!

Soha Ali Khan greets fans Diwali

Soha Ali Khan congratulated her admirers Diwali with the photos. “Love light and laughter Wishing a very happy Diwali to you and you loved ones #happydiwali,” wrote Soha. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Family love,” on Soha’s post on her Instagram story.

Yesterday, exclusively reported that the Kapoors will celebrate Diwali modestly. Randhir Kapoor said Diwali will be “very low-key because many of us are not there in this life anymore, so we are doing it quietly among ourselves.“Very low-key because many of us are not there in this life anymore, so we are doing it quietly among ourselves. We are meeting each other, but just the family. When we meet that itself becomes a party, as we are a very big family. From tonight onwards, someone or the other is hosting it (get-togethers), but it will just be the family. We are going to Saif and Kareena’s house tonight. They are having a party, so the family will be there.”