Kareena Kapoor shares a peek into unseen corners of her house

Through fresh videos she recently posted on her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor recently provided her fans an exclusive look into hidden areas of her home. Kareena could be seen in one video relaxing in a quaint seating area, and another showed her library. Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, as well as Kareena’s spouse Saif Ali Khan, all live in the same home.

On Friday, Kareena shared a brand’s promotional video on her Instagram page, in which she gushed over shoes for the holiday season and discussed her love of the colors pink, sparkle, and shine. In the photograph, the actor was seated on the floor of her library.

A framed photograph of her husband Saif Ali Khan accepting the National Award from the then-President APJ Abdul Kalam for Best Film Actor for his part in Hum Tum in 2005 was displayed on the shelf behind her. In addition, a desk nameplate with Saif Ali Khan’s name on it was set up in front of the picture frame. There were other books on the shelf, including Pachinko by Min Jin Lee.

Another video that Kareena posted on her Instagram Stories showed a portion of a different room. She was seated next to a tea table on one side and a wooden cabinet on the other on an olive-green couch. The cabinet had a candle holder on it, and a guitar was standing next to it. There were other smaller paintings next to the enormous landscape painting on the wall behind Kareena. The chamber held more pieces of art.

On her Instagram page, Kareena frequently posts pictures of her home and glimpses into her personal life. Last month, she shared some images of her home while praising a décor business for providing balloons for her birthday. In the photos, her home was shown with what appeared to be a rooftop-like outdoor eating space.

The last time we saw the actor on screen, he was in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Her next appearance will be in an adaptation of Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X that will be available on Netflix. She is currently shooting a murder mystery for Hansal Mehta, which she and Ekta Kapoor have also co-produced.