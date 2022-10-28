Satya Prem Ki Katha, which is supported by producers Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora

was formally revealed as being directed by Sameer Vidwans and starring Kartik Aaryan last year

Later, Kiara Advani was added to the cast to play the lead role, and June 29, 2023 was revealed as the movie’s release date

Soon after, in September of this year, the leading couple debuted their first look from the picture, and the first schedule was completed at the start of October.

The second schedule for this upcoming musical romance drama has been updated on Indian website. According to rumours, Kartik and Kiara will start shooting Satya Prem Ki Katha again in November. “This movie’s upcoming schedule will be filmed in Ahmedabad because the location is significant to the storyline. Gujarat is experiencing the recee. The director will use several actual sites to film in order to capture the atmosphere of the city. According to a source familiar with the situation, the programme will be 15 to 20 days long.

Freddy update from Kartik Aaryan

In the meantime, earlier today, an Indian source exclusively revealed that the Freddy movie starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Shashanka Ghosh will be released on December 2, 2022, following a confirmation from Disney+Hotstar.

Future films starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan

In addition to Satya Prem Ki Katha and Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has Shehzada by Rohit Dhawan, Kabir Khan’s next, and Aashiqui 3 by Anurag Basu in development. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, has RC15 and Govinda Naam Mera in her collection. She last appeared in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Anil Kapoor.

