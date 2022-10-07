Katrina Kaif coached Alia Bhatt in squats at the gym

Katrina’s first movie since getting married to Vicky Kaushal is Phone Bhoot.

In a romantic ceremony, the pair exchanged vows in December of the previous year.

The actress from Tiger Zinda Hai will be seen in the film for the first time as a ghost.

In addition, Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant are developing some intriguing film possibilities. Salman Khan and she will work together again on Tiger 3. Next up for Katrina is Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Ishaan will play the part of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in the movie Pippa. Additionally, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli will be in the movie. Siddhant is starring alongside Ananya and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan by Zoya Akhtar.

Watch the video here: