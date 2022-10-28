Katrina Kaif commented on Deepika Padukone’s gym story

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are two of the most popular Bollywood actresses.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, two of the most popular Bollywood actresses, have worked hard to establish themselves. What makes them successful? Maintaining a proper health and fitness routine is one of the mantras. Deepika Padukone recently posted a funny gym story on Instagram, mentioning Kaif.

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan comment on Deepika Padukone’s Instagram story.

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone posted a video of her doing aerial yoga in a gym hammock on Instagram. Katrina Kaif, according to Piku, recorded the video. Deepika added Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” to Katrina’s gym video. Is Tiger 3 a reference? Unknown.

Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter commented on her fun video shortly after she posted it. Katrina Kaif joined in with a funny comment.

Alia Bhatt also liked the post.

Deepika captioned the video on Instagram Reels, “Me working really hard in the gym! (bicep emoji). Meanwhile @katrinakaif upto no good (filming) me…” Actors Varun Dhawan laughed hard and commented, “Hahahaa” and Ishaan Khatter funnily wrote, “and Ishaan Khatter wrote, “The mummy returns (ghost emoji).”

Katrina Kaif wrote, “We need two hammock s” with a smiley face.

Yasmin Karachiwala trains Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt in the gym.

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were ex-girlfriends of Ranbir Kapoor. Time has changed. Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt are all married to actors.

On the Work front, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif have many upcoming films.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt next. Alia and Ranveer Singh will star in this Karan Johar film.

Phone Bhoot, starring Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter, will release in November 2022. She is filming Tiger 3 in 2021. She stars in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

