Katrina Kaif says she would like to touch Alia Bhatt’s belly

In a recent interview, Katrina Kaif was questioned about Alia Bhatt and what she would like to do if the two ever met. Katrina responded to the query in a charming way. A few years ago, Katrina and Alia became friends while working out together in the gym. They will also appear together in Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa.

In the last interview, Katrina questioned her about her initial response to meeting Alia. She smiled and motioned to her belly. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are presently expecting their first child. “That’s what I’d like to do. I see her in the gym a lot. Yea, she is amazing. She is still doing her workouts in the gym,” she said.

For those who don’t know, Ranbir and Katrina dated for a while. They then parted up, and in 2017 he began seeing Alia. This year’s April saw their wedding. Two years ago, Katrina also began dating Vicky Kaushal. They were wed in Jodhpur last year.

Katrina was also asked about Deepika Padukone. “I see her also in the gym a lot. We actually go to the same gym. Recently, she was doing some suspension thing in an exercise hammock, lying in it and I was taking a video of her and sending it to her.” Before Katrina, Ranbir had dated Deepika for a few years. The said video was shared by Deepika a few days ago on Instagram. “Me working really hard in the gym! Meanwhile, @katrinakaif upto no good filming me,” she captioned the post. Katrina commented, “We need two hammocks.”

Phone Bhoot, starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, will be Katrina’s upcoming release. In the film, she has a ghostly role. This Friday sees its release. Along with Salman Khan and Tiger 3 she also had a Merry Christmas with Sriram Raghvan.

In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia will appear. She also has the Gal Gadot-starring Netflix film Heart of Stone. It will be her big Hollywood break.