Katrina Kaif unleashes her inner Harley Quinn on Halloween

Katrina Kaif unleashes her inner Harley Quinn on Halloween

Katrina Kaif unleashes her inner Harley Quinn on Halloween

Katrina Kaif says my in-laws liked to call me Kitto

  • Ahead of the release of her forthcoming horror-comedy, Phoon Bhoot, actor Katrina Kaif is prepared for Halloween.
  • She shared photos of herself online as Harley Quinn from the Suicide Squad to mark the start of the Halloween season.
  • In one of the pictures, she also had a characteristic baseball bat on her shoulders and flashed a wicked grin.
Ahead of the release of her forthcoming horror-comedy, Phoon Bhoot, actor Katrina Kaif is prepared for Halloween. She shared photos of herself online as Harley Quinn from the Suicide Squad to mark the start of the Halloween season.

Katrina came really close to the original Harley Quinn style, sporting everything from famous blonde ponytails to mismatched blue and pink eyeshadow. She accessorised with striped shorts, a pink shirt, and a translucent jacket with frills in various colours on the sleeves. In one of the pictures, she also had a characteristic baseball bat on her shoulders and flashed a wicked grin. Her bulky accessories complemented her look.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina wrote, “It’s Halloweennnnnn #harleyquinn#Halloweenwithphonebhoot#phonebooth.” Reacting to it, a fan added to the comment section, “Goddam !! Harley Quinn.” “You look amazing,” added another one. Someone also said, “Omg that’s you ?!!!! When ragini collaborates with @kaybykatrina to the cutest bhoot we have now.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Together with co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina is now busy promoting her movie Phone Bhoot. She will play the character Ragini in the movie. Jackie Shroff would play the adversary while Siddhant and Ishaan will appear as the Indian equivalent of ghostbusters.

Phone Bhoot, a movie directed by the renowned Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur, will debut in theatres on November 4. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment production company is supporting the movie. Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran are the authors. Additionally, Phone Bhoot will appear in the well-known Chacha Chaudhary comic book. The creators have revealed that they will be working with Diamond Toons to create a unique comic book series called “Chacha Chaudhary and Phone Bhoot.”

In addition to Phone Bhoot, Katrina is working on a number of other projects. This contains Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas. Along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, she also appears in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

