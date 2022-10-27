Katrina Kaif wants to copy Vicky Kaushal’s appearance

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are a popular Bollywood couple.

She revealed one physical trait she would steal from her husband.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are a popular Bollywood couple. These two love each other and make fans melt, but they also work out. Vicky’s gym photos inspire his fans. Katrina also works hard to maintain that figure. In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview, she revealed one physical trait she would steal from her husband.

Advertisement

“I think his ability to lose weight by just like (snaps her finger) deciding.” Katrina Kaif said in a rapid-fire round when asked to steal one physical trait from Vicky Kaushal. We concur, Katrina!

On work in front, Katrina and Vicky are both working hard on promising projects. Katrina will star in the November 4 horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Merry Christmas, Jee Le Zaraa, and Tiger 3 are among the actress’s exciting projects. Vicky is filming Sam Bahadur, an autobiographical drama. He just finished filming. He’ll appear in Laxman Utekar’s untitled romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan and Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. His film The Immortal Ashwatthama is also on track.