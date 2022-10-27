In her career, Katrina Kaif has advanced considerably

She is among the most well-liked Bollywood actresses

She’s collaborated with numerous celebrities during her career

But what has astonished her most about Shah Rukh Khan is his intelligence. Notably, they collaborated on the films Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. Fans adored their on-screen connection. There have been rumours that Shah Rukh Khan would make a brief cameo appearance in Tiger 3, which has Katrina and Salman Khan in the lead roles. The actress spoke candidly about Shah Rukh Khan and praised his intelligence in an exclusive chat with Indian source.

In response to a question on her opinions about the Pathaan actor, Katrina stated, “Always informative. always knowledgeable, like. It’s always knowledgeable, but I’m not sure if that’s proper language. It feels cerebral to converse with him. We’ll always leave with more knowledge than you do. With so, you approached him. He has a phenomenal intellect.

In Zero, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina were last seen together. In addition, Anushka Sharma played the lead in the movie. The plot involved Baua (SRK), a short man, who develops feelings for Aafia (Anushka), a scientist with cerebral palsy.

The actress is presently awaiting the premiere of her latest movie, Phone Bhoot. The trailer received a warm reception from the audience. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi also play major parts in the comedy-entertainment movie. Excel Entertainment, which is run by Ritesh Sidhawani and Farhan Akhtar, is the movie’s producer. It will debut on November 4 under Gurmmeet Singh’s direction.

Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff are also present in the movie. In this drama, Katrina is a ghost.

In addition to this, Katrina Kaif will star alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She then celebrates Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. In Pippa, Ishaan will be visible. Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli will also be featured in the movie. Additionally, Siddhant stars Ananya and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan by Zoya Akhtar.

Upcoming projects for Shah Rukh Khan include the John Abraham and Deepika Padukone film Pathaan. The movie debuts in January of the next year. In his arsenal are Dunki and Jawan as well.