  • Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is concluded by Ananya Panday, describing it as “most fulfilling and cathartic experience.”
  • Ananya Panday, who was most recently seen in Liger, has wrapped up filming for her upcoming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.
  • In the key characters are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav as well.
  • Along with a lengthy statement, she also posted some previously viewed photos to her social media account.
Ananya termed it the “most gratifying, wholesome, explorative & therapeutic experience” and complimented the cast, directors, and crew. It should be noted that the actress and Ayushmann Khurrana have already begun filming Dream Girl 2.

Ananya Panday share childhood pic with Rekha, wish her birthday
Ananya Panday share childhood pic with Rekha, wish her birthday

Ananya Panday wished Rekha a happy birthday on Instagram Stories. Oct. 10...

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is wrapped by Ananya.
The Gehraiyaan actress confirmed the conclusion of filming on Instagram. “My guys!” she wrote. OUR MOVIE WAS MADE Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is over; it was the most gratifying, healthy, exploratory, and therapeutic experience. I didn’t know it was possible to love so many people at once, but that’s how I felt about every single individual involved with this movie every single day on set. @arjunvarain.singh I appreciate you picking me, being there for me every step of the journey, being so collaborative, and bringing the best vibe to the set! I hope I pleased you. @gouravadarsh @siddhantchaturvedi I find it amazing how much we have changed into our characters during this adventure; I can really feel the connection they have with you two. @zoieakhtar @ritesh sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 are the best friends and co-stars a girl could ask for. I’ve always wanted to work with you guys in some capacity, and I couldn’t have come up with a better approach. I appreciate your trust. @sharicsequeira Here’s to the future, my people. I love you. An announcement from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan:
On September 20, 2021, the film’s first trailer was released. “Find your Friends and you won’t need followers #KhoGayeHumKahan (sic),” tweeted Farhan when he posted it on Twitter.

Here, have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

