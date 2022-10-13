Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra had fun with Riteish Deshmukh.

Home Minister on Aamir Khan’s bank ad with Kiara Advani
Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani worked together on a bank commercial for...
Sidharth and Kiara recently hinted at their relationship by appearing in several episodes of season 7 of Karan Johar’s talk programme Koffee With Karan. The two have been seen out together at events including parties, meals, even departure airport lobbies.
A candid image of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Kiara and Sidharth most recently attended the Mumbai star-studded birthday celebration of producer Ashvini Yardi. Currently, a candid photo of the rumoured couple chatting with Riteish Deshmukh is doing the rounds on the internet. While the Student of the Year actress chose to wear a denim blouse with grey slacks and white shoes, Kiara opted for a white butterfly halter top paired with a golden glittering skirt and high heels. In contrast, Riteish is depicted wearing a black suit.
Look at this:
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.