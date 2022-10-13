Advertisement
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra had fun with Riteish Deshmukh

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra had fun with Riteish Deshmukh

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra had fun with Riteish Deshmukh

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra had fun with Riteish Deshmukh.

  • Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who captured hearts with their on-screen romance in the 2021 movie Shershaah, are apparently dating.
  • Though none of them has made their relationship public
  • The couple apparently began dating while filming their movie
Sidharth and Kiara recently hinted at their relationship by appearing in several episodes of season 7 of Karan Johar’s talk programme Koffee With Karan. The two have been seen out together at events including parties, meals, even departure airport lobbies.

A candid image of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Kiara and Sidharth most recently attended the Mumbai star-studded birthday celebration of producer Ashvini Yardi. Currently, a candid photo of the rumoured couple chatting with Riteish Deshmukh is doing the rounds on the internet. While the Student of the Year actress chose to wear a denim blouse with grey slacks and white shoes, Kiara opted for a white butterfly halter top paired with a golden glittering skirt and high heels. In contrast, Riteish is depicted wearing a black suit.

Next Story