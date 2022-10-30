KRK apologizes to Salman Khan, says he wasn’t behind arrest

Actor Salman Khan appears to be accepting an olive branch from former actor Kamaal Rashid Khan.

Actor Salman Khan appears to be accepting an olive branch from former actor Kamaal Rashid Khan. He recently tweeted that he doesn’t think Salman is to blame for it, despite their brief legal struggle and KRK recent arrest in Mumbai.

When Kamaal returned from Dubai in September, he was detained at the Mumbai airport. It was for reportedly grabbing the complainant’s hand and requesting sexual favours from a female actor in January 2019. After being freed, Kamaal implied that Salman was responsible for his arrest.

In his Sunday tweet, he altered his tone, though. “I want to inform all media ppl that #SalmanKhan was not behind my arrest as I thought. Peeche Se Koi Aur Khel Kar Gaya (Someone else played the game behind my back). Bhai jaan @BeingSalmanKhan I am really sorry for misunderstanding you. And I apologise if I did hurt you in anyway. I voluntarily decide to not review ur films,” he said in his tweet.

Even Karan Johar, he said, had nothing to do with the arrest. Many people continue to believe Karan Johar was responsible for my incarceration. And once more, I reiterate that my arrest has nothing to do with Karan Johar. Thank you, he continued.

KRK was previously ordered by the Borivali Court on August 30 to spend 14 days in judicial custody. The police claim that KRK was detained in 2020 as a result of a FIR filed against him for his contentious social media statements. Rahul Kanal, the leader of the Yuva Sena, filed the FIR on April 30, 2020, alleging that KRK’s tweets on the deceased Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor had incited “hate.” According to Rahul, Kamal R. Khan “frequently spreads hatred” on social media, according to the FIR.

Salman had already accused KRK of slander. KRK said that he would quit evaluating his films on social media in July of last year. KRK was temporarily prohibited from posting any videos or posts that were derogatory of Salman by a Mumbai court. “A good reputation is an element of personal security and is protected by the Constitution equally with the right to the enjoyment of life, liberty and property,” the court held. “If the defendant (Kamaal Khan) is permitted to continue the use of such defamatory words against the plaintiff (Salman Khan) they will cause irreparable loss to the image of plaintiff in the society,” it said.