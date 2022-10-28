Look back at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Tuscany wedding

The fairytale wedding took 45 days to create with Dutch flowers and Indian fabrics.

Anushka wore a multi-colored lehenga with a floral blouse and striped skirt.

Fans love Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for their cute chemistry. ‘Virushka’ is their fan name. The couple married at a luxurious 800-year-old Tuscan villa on December 11, 2017. Their wedding still makes headlines. Anushka’s wedding dress, location, and décor were all fairytale-like. Let’s remember Anushka and Virat’s lovely wedding today.

The love story of Anushka and Virat met in 2013 while filming a shampoo commercial. They denied dating rumors. Anushka even supported the cricketer at a match. After years together, they married.

Shaadi Squad, a Mumbai-based wedding planner, was hired by the couple. Virat and Anushka hired wedding planners in August 2017, according to an interview. The couple considered many places. They knew they wouldn’t marry in their hometowns. The planners said “We considered many Indian locations as well as international destinations before finally picking Tuscany,” Venue was Borgo Finocchieto. The 13th-century villa-turned-boutique property is restored. Its 22 suites and rooms could accommodate 44 guests, perfect for their guest list.

Mandap Decor: Dutch flowers and textiles covered the four posts of the mandap. The canopy’s white candles in glass lanterns created a romantic wedding backdrop. Anushka walked on pastel flowers. Flowers decorated each row of seating.

Engagement and Sangeet of the wedding began with an engagement ceremony. Sharma and Virat exchanged rings to Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” in a foliage-themed setting. Their sangeet party was that night. Sabyasachi sarees looked great on Anushka Sharma. Gulkand Burgundy velvet saree for Anushka. Zardozi and miniature pearl embroidery adorned the drape. The bride added uncut jewelry. Sharma’s makeup artist Puneet B Saini completed her cocktail look. Her blue suit matched the groom’s.

Their engagement looked royal.

Anushka Sharma’s mehndi had small flowers, paisleys, and leaves. She wore a multi-colored lehenga with a Sabyasachi Art Foundation-made floral blouse and striped skirt. Her blush pink lehenga. Calcutta block printers hand-printed and gota and marori embroidered it. The groom matched her with a fuchsia-textured Nehru jacket over an ivory kurta set. Karaoke and bonfires followed the Mehendi.

From D-Day to attires: The mandap was inspired by growth and prosperity and resembled an overgrown garden. This fairytale wedding took 45 days to create with Dutch flowers and Indian fabrics.

Everyone loved Anushka’s bridal attire and makeup. Minimal makeup. Her hydrangea-covered wedding updo was stunning. Anushka wore a bun on her nape.“The flowers stayed very fresh and were pinned very well on a bun and around the bun so that they stayed perfectly even with the dupatta pressing on them,” her hairstylist told Vogue.

Sabyasachi handcrafted her silk floss, gold, and silver “tilla” lehenga. Her floral wedding lehenga took 32 days and 67 karigars to finish with metal threads, pearls, and beads.

They chose Sabyasachi. Virat’s black bandhgala and white churidar looked royal. 18k gold buttons adorned the textured silk signature bandhgala. The designer’s “Kashmir Revival” hand-embroidered Pashmina shawl and mojris complemented it. Anushka wore a traditional saree. She wore a red Banarasi saree, diamond choker, and jhumkas. A bindi, sindoor, and gajra-adorned bun finished the look.

